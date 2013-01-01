State Parks
Conserve and manage over 90 Texas State Parks, Natural Areas and Historic Sites.
- Protect and share the diverse cultural history and natural resources of Texas.
- Educate and inspire visitors to appreciate and explore the great outdoors.
- Manage grant opportunities and other funding access for local communities.
Career Opportunities
- Park and Historic Site Operations
Park superintendents, park rangers, maintenance specialists, project managers, park police officers
- Natural Resources Management
Natural resource coordinators, fire management specialists, park planners, geographic information specialists
- Cultural Resources Management
Cultural resource coordinators, surveyors, archeologists, architects, curators
- Education and Outreach
Outdoor educators, outreach coordinators, exhibit technicians, graphic designers, interpretive specialists, grant coordinators
- Park Law Enforcement
State Park Police officers are responsible for safety, security and protection of state parks, its visitors and resources.
State Park Police Information »
Why We Love it Here
- Work outdoors in beautiful places in Texas
- Spark a lifetime of interest in others for the natural world and the history of Texas
- Take pride in conserving the most precious lands in Texas for future generations
- Experience a new professional adventure every day