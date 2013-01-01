Jobs & Careers

State Parks

Conserve and manage over 90 Texas State Parks, Natural Areas and Historic Sites.

  • Protect and share the diverse cultural history and natural resources of Texas.
  • Educate and inspire visitors to appreciate and explore the great outdoors.
  • Manage grant opportunities and other funding access for local communities.

Career Opportunities

  • Park and Historic Site Operations
    Park superintendents, park rangers, maintenance specialists, project managers, park police officers
  • Natural Resources Management
    Natural resource coordinators, fire management specialists, park planners, geographic information specialists
  • Cultural Resources Management
    Cultural resource coordinators, surveyors, archeologists, architects, curators
  • Education and Outreach
    Outdoor educators, outreach coordinators, exhibit technicians, graphic designers, interpretive specialists, grant coordinators
  • Park Law Enforcement
    State Park Police officers are responsible for safety, security and protection of state parks, its visitors and resources.

State Park Police Information »

More State Parks Career Information »

Why We Love it Here

  • Work outdoors in beautiful places in Texas
  • Spark a lifetime of interest in others for the natural world and the history of Texas
  • Take pride in conserving the most precious lands in Texas for future generations
  • Experience a new professional adventure every day